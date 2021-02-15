State lawmakers consider new protections for confidential informants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota lawmakers are considering ways to better protect confidential informants.

Legislators are looking into companion bills in the state house and senate named after Matthew Klaus, a Rochester man who died of a drug overdose while working as a confidential informant for the Rochester Police Department in 2019.

The bills, referred to as "Matthew's Law," aim to secure better training and protections for informants, and create a model policy on the use of informants for law enforcement agencies across the state.

State Senator David Senjem, who presented the Matthew's Law to the Senate Judiciary Committee, says confidential informants take on tremendous risk, and should be better taken care of.

"If it were an officer of the law that was in fact working under cover, they would be protected with all kinds of life insurance, worker's compensation insurance, everything that we could give them from the standpoint of offering protection," State Senator Senjem told KIMT News 3. "Matthew was offered a $100 bill, and that seems a little out of step with my moral taste from the standpoint of obligation to these people that are extremely valuable, by the way, from the standpoint of what they do to help us deal with the criminal element within our society."

During testimony before the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Committee, Denise Klaus, mother of Matthew Klaus, urged state representatives to consider the bills seriously.

"Matthew was a son, a father, a brother, and a friend, and a bill like this would have better protected him, and maybe we all wouldn't be still grieving him today," Klaus said.

State Senator Senjem says Matthew's law is on its way to the senate floor in Saint Paul, and expects the bill to pass with overwhelming support. Senator Senjem is also optimistic about its prospects in the state house.