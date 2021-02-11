State lawmakers are proposing bill for local school districts to have control of reopening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Right now, the state has the power to shutdown Minnesota schools amid the pandemic, but Republicans are proposing a bill to change that.

State lawmakers in the Minnesota House have introduced a bill to put the decision-making power about schools reopening in the hands of local school districts.

Several lawmakers who are current and former educators were on a call today, including Representative Patricia Mueller from Austin.

She has been a school teacher for the past 17 years.

Mueller says when distance learning began, some parents struggled to help their children learn from home, from issues with technology to sorting through emails to find directions.

"This is not how learning is supposed to take place. We need to have our students in the classroom learning from each other, with each other, with teachers that can be there helping them, guiding them as they are going through how to navigate this life together," says Mueller.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, out of more than 500 school districts reporting their learning model, about 25% are having in-person learning, 10% are hybrid learning, 18% distance learning, and the rest are doing a combination.