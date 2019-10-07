State law ruled unconstitutional in Olmsted County prosecution

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Olmsted County criminal case has led to a Minnesota law being declared unconstitutional.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a district court ruling dismissing the case against John Joseph Jorgenson, 44 of Sargeant. He had been charged with attempt to coerce in June 2018.

According to court documents, a woman had broken up with Jorgenson in the fall of 2016 and was in the process of evicting him. Jorgenson was accused of threatening to release a video of the woman “talking about smoking marijuana” to authorities and her employer if he wasn’t paid $25,000.

Jorgenson was charged under a state statute that made it illegal to make “a threat to expose a secret or deformity, publish a defamatory statement, or otherwise expose any person to threat or ridicule” in order to either get them to do some or prevent them from doing something.

A district court judge dismissed the charge against Jorgenson in February 2019, saying the Minnesota law violated the First Amendment protection of free speech. Olmsted County and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office appealed and that dismissal has now been upheld.

The Court of Appeals says the state law is too broad and would criminalize a wide variety of otherwise protected speech, such as a former classmate or coworker threatening to expose an elected official’s embarrassing past to the media unless they resign or a prosecutor pressuring a defendant to plead guilty in one case in exchange for not filing charges in another case. It states the law makes no distinction on whether the threat involves information which is true or whether the behavior change being sought was legal or illegal.