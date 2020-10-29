State health officials: The latest on COVID-19 outbreaks at north Iowa care facilities

Of the 70 long-term care facilities in Iowa with COVID-19 outbreaks, 10 of them are in North Iowa.
Here is the information from state health officials broken down by county:
Cerro Gordo County:
Good Shepherd Health Center: 14 positives, 1 recovered
Floyd County:
Nora Springs Care Center: 41 positives, 30 recovered
Hancock County:
Kanawha Community Home, Inc: 27 positives, 20 recovered
Westview Care Center: 9 positives, 3 recovered
Howard County:
Patty Elwood Center: 20 positives, 1 recovered
Mitchell County:
Faith Lutheran Home: 28 positives, 4 recovered
Winnebago County:
Timely Mission Nursing Home: 26 positives, 24 recovered
Lake Mills Care Center: 5 positives, 3 recovered
Kossuth County:
Titonka Care Center: 27 positives, 9 recovered