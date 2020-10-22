State health officials: 10 COVID-19 outbreaks at North Iowa long-term care facilities

Of the 70 long-term care facilities in Iowa with COVID-19 outbreaks, 10 of them are in North Iowa.
Here is the information from state health officials broken down by county:
Cerro Gordo County:
Good Shepherd Health Center: 3 positives, 0 recovered
Chickasaw County:
New Hampton Nursing Home and Rehab Center: 16 positives, 15 recovered
Floyd County:
Nora Springs Care Center: 41 positives, 27 recovered
Hancock County:
Kanawha Community Home, Inc: 27 positives, 16 recovered
Westview Care Center: 3 positives, 0 recovered
Howard County:
Patty Elwood Center: 13 positives, 0 recovered
Mitchell County:
Faith Lutheran Home: 8 positives, 1 recovered
Winnebago County:
Timely Mission Nursing Home: 26 positives, 22 recovered
Lake Mills Care Center: 5 positives, 0 recovered
Kossuth County:
Titonka Care Center: 20 positives, 0 recovered