State health officials: 10 COVID-19 outbreaks at North Iowa long-term care facilities

Of the 70 long-term care facilities in Iowa with COVID-19 outbreaks, 10 of them are in North Iowa.

Here is the information from state health officials broken down by county:

Cerro Gordo County:

Good Shepherd Health Center: 3 positives, 0 recovered

Chickasaw County:

New Hampton Nursing Home and Rehab Center: 16 positives, 15 recovered

Floyd County:

Nora Springs Care Center: 41 positives, 27 recovered

Hancock County:

Kanawha Community Home, Inc: 27 positives, 16 recovered

Westview Care Center: 3 positives, 0 recovered

Howard County:

Patty Elwood Center: 13 positives, 0 recovered

Mitchell County:

Faith Lutheran Home: 8 positives, 1 recovered

Winnebago County:

Timely Mission Nursing Home: 26 positives, 22 recovered

Lake Mills Care Center: 5 positives, 0 recovered

Kossuth County:

Titonka Care Center: 20 positives, 0 recovered