State grants for worker training in Riceville and Franklin County

DES MOINES, Iowa – North Iowa will benefit from the first round of grants from the new Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund.

The matching grant program is designed to assist employers in helping workers achieve postsecondary education and training.

“The Employer Innovation Fund drives innovation in meeting the workforce challenges of today and tomorrow,” says Governor Reynolds. “These public-private partnerships address barriers for Iowans looking to get the training they need for a life-changing career. The collaboration happening at the grassroots level serves as a catalyst for Future Ready Iowa’s continued success."

Among those receiving grants are McNeilus Companies and the Franklin County Development Association.

McNeilus is short 20 welding positions in Riceville and state money will pay for on-site training in the Riverland Community College weld training trailer. Three classes of 8 people per class will be held, with a goal of 20% diverse or underrepresented individuals who face barriers to employment. New workers are expected to come from northern and central Iowa, including Mason City and Charles City.

The Franklin County Development Association is partnering with Buresh Buildings, La Luz Hispana, and North Iowa Area Community College to increase awareness and understanding of high demand jobs in the area by addressing misconceptions and to provide funding support to address barriers such as books, childcare, fees, tools and transportation. State money will support two to four students enrolled in programs that lead to employment in high demand fields.

“Employers are a critical part of reaching our Future Ready Iowa goal of having 70 percent of Iowans with postsecondary credentials by 2025,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “The Employer Innovation Fund is unique because it empowers employers to find creative ways to strengthen their local workforce and build upon Iowa’s talent pipeline.”

The Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund distributed over $400,000 in its first round of grants. The second round of grant applications will begin September 4 and close on November 8.

For more information about the Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund, visit www.FutureReadyIowa.gov/innovation.