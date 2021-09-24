State grants available for reopening arts and cultural organizations in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new program is being launched to promote the safe reopening of arts and cultural organizations and the remarketing of creative and cultural experiences for Iowans.

Governor Kim Reynolds says the new Iowa Arts & Culture Marketing Grant program will publicize activities and steps taken to ensure a safe experience, as the arts and culture industry returns to full capacity, and may include many types of marketing expenses tied to reopening.

“The return of arts and cultural events, festivals, and daily museum visits is lifting our spirits and the livelihoods of our creative workforce, along with the broader tourism, leisure, and hospitality industry that depends on our arts and cultural attractions,” says Governor Kim Reynolds.

The program is being supported by $1 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds being awarded to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

“Marketing grants will help arts and cultural organizations promote reopening and ramping up of hours and operations while these organizations are rebounding from COVID-19 related closures, reduced business operations and hours,” says Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer.

Grants will range from $1,500 to $20,000 and can support organizations looking to increase their visibility, welcome back visitors, and attract new audiences through creative marketing and advertising strategies put in place by December 31.

“The absence of live performances, festivals, and community events last year reminded people just how much arts and cultural experiences matter,” says Kramer. “They give meaning and joy to our lives, connect us to friends and family, and help rebuild community.”

The deadline to apply is October 11. For more information, go to iowaculture.gov/grants.