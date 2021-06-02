State grant going to Grand Meadow Chert Quarry history project

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Mower County Historical Society is getting a $41,400 grant.

The money from the Heritage Partnership Program administered by the Minnesota Historical Society will go toward an interpretation project at the Grand Meadow Chert Quarry and include onsite signs, a video, and an online visitor’s guide for parents, teachers, and the public. The quarry was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. The historical society will be working with the Prairie Island Indian Community on this project.

Also receiving grants are:

City of Park Rapids - $25,000

St. Paul - $85,680

Renville County Historical Society - $53,686

Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness - $44,480

Lake of the Woods County Historical Society - $18,795

City of Mendota Heights - $44,500

Ramsey County Historical Society - $88,055