State grant could help determine future of Silver Lake Power Plant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester is getting a state grant to evaluate the Silver Lake Power Plant as a historic site.

“This grant is an exciting step in the process of understanding and preserving the history in Rochester,” says Molly Patterson-Lundgren, Rochester’s Heritage Preservation and Urban Design Coordinator. “The recently adopted Strategic Plan calls for the Heritage Preservation Commission to review and consider over 100 properties over the next 18 months. This grant will help to achieve this goal and help to identify, earlier, properties that might be saved and reused rather than demolished.”

Construction on the Silver Lake Power Plant took place between 1947 and 1948 and incorporates characteristics of the Art Moderne style, which often features rounded corners, smooth wall surfaces, horizontal bands of windows, and ornamentation of metal or concrete panels around doors or windows. Additions to the plant occurred in 1953, 1962, and 1969.

City officials say if the building makes it onto the National Register of Historic Places, additional funding could be available to remodel and reuse the Silver Lake Power Plant after it ceases generating energy, which is scheduled to happen in 2030.