State gives over $35,000 to southern Minnesota historical groups

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Six southern Minnesota organizations are getting money from the Minnesota Historical Society.

42 Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants are being given to non-profits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes in 29 Minnesota counties for work preserving and sharing state history.

In southern Minnesota, that includes:

Harmony Area Historical Society in Harmony is getting $5,000 to hire a qualified historian to complete the nomination to the National Register of Historic Places for the 1879 McMichael Grain Elevator.

Freeborn County Historical Society in Albert Lea is receiving $8,409 to provide better organization of the museum collections, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

Mower County Historical Society in Austin is getting $3,360 to improve collections care and management through an updated collections management system.

Hiawatha Homes Foundation in Rochester is getting $3,200 to hire a qualified museum consultant to conduct a general preservation needs assessment survey and long range collections preservation plan.

City of Winona will receive $6,000 to hire a qualified historian to complete an evaluation to determine eligibility for listing in the National Register of Historic Places for the 1923 Winona Lake Park Bandshell.

Blue Earth County Historical Society in Mankato gets $9,990 to add 111 rolls of microfilmed newspapers to make primary records more accessible to the public.

These grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund created by the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. A total of $361,234 is being distributed in this round of funding.