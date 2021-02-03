State give over $500,000 to three SE Minnesota business projects

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State grants are going to southeast Minnesota projects expected to great 50 new jobs.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says $1.89 million has been awarded to seven businesses since July 2020. Included in those awards is:

Pace Dairy Foods in Rochester received $175,000 toward a multimillion-dollar project to repurpose and renovate 5,600 square feet of existing space, including the installation of new machinery and equipment, creating create 20 additional jobs at an average hourly wage of over $24.

Cargill in Albert Lea got $175,000 for a project that will involve renovating the physical space and expansion of the refrigeration storage facilities. The $24 million project will create five jobs.

Midwest Co-Pack in Winona was given $175,000 for some deferred maintenance to its facility and to repair/replace old equipment. The total project cost is $645,697 and it create 26 jobs throughout the business.

“This past year has brought some incredible challenges to business leaders in the state, but these expansions show that Minnesota still offers so many opportunities for growth,” says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These awards are proof that Minnesota can grow its economy, even during a pandemic.”

In total, the seven projects around the state are expected to create at least 226 new jobs.