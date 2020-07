There are now three coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in north Iowa.

According to state data, Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City had 105 positive cases with 24 of those having recovered.

The other two involve facilities in Franklin County.

The Sheffield Care Center has reported 14 cases while the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton has reported six cases.

Franklin County has reported three deaths connected to the virus while Cerro Gordo County has 14.