Iowa’s death toll due to the coronavirus has topped 1,000, the state’s COVID website reported Wednesday.

The state has 1,003 deaths related to the virus. The first death was reported March 25.

In north Iowa, Cerro Gordo County has reported 20 deaths and Franklin County has reported 16.

Floyd (3), Hancock (2), Winnebago (1), Wright (1), Butler (2) and Winneshiek (1) have also reported deaths related to the virus.

The state has had 53,538 confirmed cases with 41,981 of those having recovered.