State board places Clear Lake chiropractor on probation for 3 years

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Chiropractic Board has placed a Clear Lake chiropractor on probation for three years.

A complaint against Dr. Nicholas McColley was filed in January 2020. McColley was accused of inappropriately touching a male child patient. A police investigation into the allegation ended with no criminal charges being filed.

The Iowa Chiropractic Board held a hearing on the complaint and has now entered into a settlement with Dr. McColley. As a result, his license will be on probation for three years and another person shall monitor Dr. McColley while he is treating or providing services to patients for that time.