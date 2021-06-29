State board discusses "letter of censure" issued to former RPS Superintendent Munoz

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We’re learning more about what the “letter of censure” issued to former Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Munoz means after the Minnesota Board of School Administrators approved the letter this week.

According to the state board, the letter is meant to be a one-year punishment, the lowest issued by the board. After that year it will be erased from his file.

It’s meant to make the former superintendent reflect on his actions but not permanently impact his career in a negative way.

Munoz did agree to the letter being issued and acknowledges his actions in plagiarizing others’ work. Included in that list are a 2019 graduation speech, a 2020 graduation speech, a 2020 letter to school families and students, and a 2020 letter to school staff. All of those are violations of the code of ethics from school administrators.

Executive director Dr. Tony Kinkel says it’s vitally important to hold educators to the highest standards but also to realize there are far worse crimes taking place.

He explained, “We're dealing with embezzlement, spousal abuse, falsifying of records, homophobic behavior, and harassment and so those things warrant revocation, suspension, and they're supposed to last probably throughout someone's career. A letter of censure was not meant to be a sort of scarlet letter on somebody's record.”

The letter will be removed on June 28 of next year. However, the state board says in this day and age the letter of censure will likely live forever on the internet.

“It's not necessarily the sense of justice we wanted,” he added. “The board clearly wanted to send a message and, I don't know Mr. Munoz personally, but my sense is that once you get something like this you make the adjustments, you learn from it and you move on. It's just unfortunate this won't be able to happen in the world we live in now.”

The state board says letters of censure are handed out about three to four times a year.

You can find the full letter by clicking here.