State audit finds improper spending in Postville Fire Department

POSTVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa state audit has revealed improper spending of thousands of dollars of Postville Volunteer Fire Department funds.

State Auditor Rob Sand said Tuesday that the special investigation found nearly $28,000 in improper disbursements and another $5,700 in unsupported disbursements from 2015 through 2018. Sand says the special investigation was requested by city officials concerned about finances at the department.

Among the finding were more than $11,000 in public funds spent at a local grocery store and nearly $4,000 spent on cable TV. The reports says some $16,000 more was wrongly or questionably spent at various vendors.