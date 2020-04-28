POSTVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa state audit has revealed improper spending of thousands of dollars of Postville Volunteer Fire Department funds.
State Auditor Rob Sand said Tuesday that the special investigation found nearly $28,000 in improper disbursements and another $5,700 in unsupported disbursements from 2015 through 2018. Sand says the special investigation was requested by city officials concerned about finances at the department.
Among the finding were more than $11,000 in public funds spent at a local grocery store and nearly $4,000 spent on cable TV. The reports says some $16,000 more was wrongly or questionably spent at various vendors.
Related Content
- State audit finds improper spending in Postville Fire Department
- Audit finds over $2 million in "improper" Mason City school spending
- UPDATE: Postville man killed in Floyd County rollover
- No criminal charges over $2 million in improper Mason City school spending
- Audit finds thousands in property taxes diverted in Mitchell County
- Butler County Sheriff says improper payments a result of errors
- Fire departments receives grants
- Forest City takes part in walking audit
- Giving their neighborhood a 'walking audit'
- Mason City School Board votes to pay back around $54K in audit findings
Scroll for more content...