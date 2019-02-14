State Wrestling: Class 3A highlights and quarter-finalists

Class 3A State quarter-finalists
106 - #7 Jace Rhodes (Mason City) vs. #3 Ethan Wood-Finley (IC High)
120 - #1 Cullan Schriever (Mason City) vs. Nick Walters (SCN)
138 - #1 Colby Schriever (Mason City) vs. #2 Drevon Ross (Ft. Dodge)
285 - #1 Troy Monahan (Mason City) vs. Conner Arndt (Southeast Polk)
