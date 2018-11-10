Clear

State Tourism Office said Congressman King tweet impacted tourism

State Tourism Office said Congressman King tweet impacted tourism

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 8:36 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 10:42 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

KIMT News 3- A day after being re-elected we’re learning a tweet from Congressman Steve King in 2017 may have had an impact on Iowa’s tourism. It read in part, “You can’t restore a civilization on someone else’s babies.” The Iowa State Tourism Office said it did have an impact on tourism throughout the state that year.
That’s not the case in Clear Lake according to President and CEO of the Clear Lake Area Chamber, Tim Coffee. Coffee said he had heard the state received complaints, but they did receive any backlash in Clear Lake. In fact, Coffee said the numbers throughout the state and the county are increasing.
Despite the State Tourism Office saying they lost visitors, Coffee said this increase in revenue speaks for itself.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events