State Tourism Office said Congressman King tweet impacted tourism

KIMT News 3- A day after being re-elected we’re learning a tweet from Congressman Steve King in 2017 may have had an impact on Iowa’s tourism. It read in part, “You can’t restore a civilization on someone else’s babies.” The Iowa State Tourism Office said it did have an impact on tourism throughout the state that year.

That’s not the case in Clear Lake according to President and CEO of the Clear Lake Area Chamber, Tim Coffee. Coffee said he had heard the state received complaints, but they did receive any backlash in Clear Lake. In fact, Coffee said the numbers throughout the state and the county are increasing.

Despite the State Tourism Office saying they lost visitors, Coffee said this increase in revenue speaks for itself.