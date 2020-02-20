State Senators want Arik Matson Day to go statewide

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Officer Arik Matson Day is going statewide.

State Senator John Jasinski (R-Faribault) and Minnesota Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) introduced a resolution Thursday calling for February 22 to be observed as Officer Arik Matson day across the state, honoring not only Matson but all law enforcement officers and first responders who risk their lives to serve their communities.

The Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus says the idea was brought forward by Matson’s uncle, Gary Langerud.

“Men and women like Arik risk their lives protecting us every day, and until tragedy strikes they do it out of the spotlight and without recognition,” says Langerud. “With the connection of Arik’s badge number and February 22, I thought it would be the perfect day to honor everything they do for us. I’m also asking everyone to set an alarm on their phone and at 2:22 p.m., take a minute to thank God for the prayers that He has answered for Arik so far, to pray his recovery continues to go smoothly, and to pray for the safety of all law enforcement officials.”

“Officer Matson’s shooting affected not just Waseca, but the entire state,” says Sen. Jasinski, who represents Waseca. “It is easy to tell how much he means to his community by the huge outpouring of support, the organic efforts to honor him, such as the Waseca high school hockey jerseys, and now this terrific suggestion. It is an honor to be a small part of this tribute, not just to Officer Matson, but to every law enforcement officer and first responder protecting our communities.”

“When constituents bring us ideas like this and show such strong support for others, it makes me proud to call Minnesota home,” says Sen. Miller. “Some of the best issues we work on here at the Capitol come straight from citizens who are passionate about an idea; this is one of the best examples of how those grassroots efforts can be successful. I’m thankful that Gary brought this idea to us. It’s clear Officer Matson has a strong network of support around him, and I am praying for his continued recovery. I’m very appreciative of the risks law enforcement and public safety officials take each and every day to help keep our communities safe.”