State Senator Carla Nelson Discusses Budget Priorities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - State Senator Carla Nelson is speaking with KIMT about her priorities as lawmakers work toward an agreement on Minnesota's next budget.

Nelson says the budget proposed by Governor Walz last week was disappointing and shocking in a number of ways.

She adds vaccine distribution, economic recovery, and infrastructure will be top of mind for her during negotiations.

Nelson also says any budget agreement will need to include strong education fuding in light of the pandemic, with students needing additional help after suffering greatly over the past several months.

"This generation of kids not learning to read at an early age is going to haunt is for decades," Nelson told KIMT. "We have to remedy that, and so we must have strong education funding to allow for these kids to get the lost instruction that they've missed during the pandemic."

The state senator adds the state house and senate will analyze a state budget forecast set to be released this month before putting forward their own budget proposals.