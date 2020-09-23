State Senate Candidates Showcase Differences During Digital Forum

ROCHESTER, Minn. - State Senate candidates seeking to represent parts of Greater Rochester faced off during an online forum last night.

District 25 candidates Sara Flick and David Senjem shared their plans to address issues facing Med City residents.

The candidates were asked about issues ranging from health care to election security, but one moment that highlighted the differences between Senjem and Flick followed a question about raising Minnesota's minimum wage to 15 dollars per hour.

"I think in many cases, people across the line are making 15 dollars an hour," said incumbent David Senjem. "That's simply going to abandon, if you will, or take away a lot of summer college jobs, things like that."

His challenger Sara Flick responded by stating, "I know my opponent voted against minimum wage two or three times, and I have to push back on that idea that this would take away summer college jobs. People who work fifteen-an-hour jobs are no longer college students."

If you'd like to see the full forum between David Senjem and Sara Flick, you can watch it on the Rochester Public Library's Facebook page.