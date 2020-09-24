State Senate Candidates Clash During Local Forum

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library hosted a virtual forum with the cadidates for Minnesota Senate district 26 Thursday night.

Republican incumbent Carla Nelson and D.F.L challegner Aleta Borrud clashed on a series of issues facing Minnesotans. Early in the night, a question about how the state might compensate for COVID-related budget deficits touched off a tense exchange between the candidates.

"We cannot cut our way through this deficit," said Borrud, advocating for taking a second look at specific tax cuts granted earlier in the pandemic.

Nelson responded by saying, "one of the best things we can do is examine exery program that we have, and we have many, and as we say, look under those couch cushions and find out the things that are not working."

Borrud and Nelson also gave divergent takes on whether marijuana should be legalized in Minnesota.

"I tend not to be in favor of legalizing marijuana," Carla Nelson said. "At least not now."

Aleta Borrud said she supports legalizing cannabis for recreational use, while also stating "I think legislators need to face reality. The decades-long war on drugs has actually been a failure."

With early voting underway, district 26 residents can now cast their for for either Nelson or Borrud.