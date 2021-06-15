Clear
BREAKING NEWS BREAKING: Shooting at the Gates of Rochester Full Story
BREAKING NEWS One injured, one arrested after shooting in Northwest Rochester Full Story

State Sen. Nelson: bipartisan agreement reached on Minnesota tax bill

State Senator Carla Nelson says the bill will provide meaningful tax relief for Minnesota families and businesses.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 1:10 AM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As lawmakers meet to hammer out Minnesota's next two-year budget, State Senator Carla Nelson says leaders have reached an agreement on a new tax bill.

As chair of the Minnesota senate's tax committee, Senator Nelson (R-Rochester) was deeply involved in negotiating the agreement with democratic members of the Minnesota House and Governor Walz. Nelson tells KIMT the $944 million bill is focused on jumpstarting Minnesota's economy, and helping small businesses and workers alike recover from the pandemic.

"It's a great bill for Minnesotans - empowering Minnesotans, and spurring economic growth. It does not include tax hikes, and does include strategic investments to help Minnesotans, our employers, and our employees thrive, not just survive, thrive, and recover stronger from COVID," Nelson said.

In addition to preventing any tax increase for state residents, Senator Nelson says the bill ensures Minnesota will not tax federal pandemic unemployment benefits up to $10,200, or PPP loans made to businesses. With the legislation set to provide close to $1 billion in tax relief, Senator Nelson believes more Minnesotans will be able to keep more of their paychecks.

"They are going to see about a billion dollars in tax relief. That is allowing Minnesotans to keep more of their hard-earned money. We know they know how to spend it better than the state government does. And we know that state government requires significant resources, but those resources are there, and they're being augmented by the federal government. We did not need to take more money out of Minnesotans' pockets."

The Senator also highlights provisions in the bill extending Minnesota's Angel Tax Credit, Historic Structure Rehabilitation Credit, and a new tax credit incentivizing the development of affordable housing. Nelson tells KIMT the bill will make its way through the Minnesota legislature and arrive at the Governor's desk before the end of this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603760

Reported Deaths: 7605
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1247651771
Ramsey52437895
Dakota46772469
Anoka42693458
Washington27391290
Stearns22545224
St. Louis18120311
Scott17536134
Wright16400148
Olmsted13386102
Sherburne1199494
Carver1065848
Clay825492
Rice8186110
Blue Earth762343
Crow Wing681194
Kandiyohi667185
Chisago619152
Otter Tail585684
Benton582798
Goodhue483373
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona460851
Itasca458663
Isanti439564
McLeod429161
Morrison424361
Nobles407950
Beltrami406960
Steele397416
Polk388872
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352556
Freeborn346832
Pine335023
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297125
Todd285632
Cass285532
Meeker263042
Waseca237823
Martin234932
Roseau210721
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196041
Dodge18773
Renville182346
Redwood176338
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162422
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153838
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138637
Watonwan13589
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching94617
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88717
Wilkin83112
Lake82920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370583

Reported Deaths: 6041
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58186638
Linn21181339
Scott20287246
Black Hawk16065312
Woodbury15227230
Johnson1460585
Dubuque13496211
Dallas1128499
Pottawattamie11214173
Story1070848
Warren583591
Clinton561393
Cerro Gordo553193
Sioux516974
Webster514494
Muscatine4875106
Marshall486376
Des Moines466970
Wapello4333122
Buena Vista426140
Jasper420872
Plymouth402981
Lee381756
Marion365976
Jones300857
Henry294137
Bremer287760
Carroll286752
Boone268334
Crawford267840
Benton258755
Washington256751
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232251
Jackson225242
Clay216527
Kossuth216166
Tama211671
Delaware210943
Winneshiek197735
Page194522
Buchanan193033
Cedar192023
Hardin187344
Fayette186443
Wright185940
Hamilton181751
Harrison179973
Clayton171057
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills163324
Floyd163042
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156936
Allamakee152652
Hancock150134
Iowa149824
Winnebago144331
Cass139255
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131537
Sac130720
Union129935
Louisa129749
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124517
Franklin123323
Guthrie123032
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113623
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9540
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66712
Fremont6269
Decatur6159
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon52910
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Rain chances return later on this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

State Sen. Nelson: bipartisan agreement reached on Minnesota tax bill

${item.thumbnail.title}

One injured, one arrested after shooting in Northwest Rochester

Image

Law enforcement presence at Gates of Rochester

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Forecast (6/15/21)

Image

Senator Nelson touts new tax measure to give Minnesotans relief

Image

Century High School senior golfer Shelby Leitz punches ticket to state tournament

Image

Hayfield baseball team hopes to keep the win streak going

Image

CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION

Image

Mayo Health System

Image

Pools open - pool coverage

Community Events