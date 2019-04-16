Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State Sen. Carla Nelson hosts round table talk on education

Nelson was on hand to hear directly from local education leaders about how her work in St. Paul could impact students.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Minnesota state Senator Carla Nelson is working on a bill which looks to increase the quality of education in schools across the state.
Today she held a round table in Rochester, where she discussed issues facing education with local leaders and educators.

“We have great education and unfortunately we have the largest achievement gaps in the nation,” Said the Senator “We are focused on students, funding what works. Education is the largest part of our state budget it's about 41 percent of the state budget.”

In a packed room, State Senator Carla Nelson held a roundtable discussion with local educators and looking to hear the problems they're facing.
“If this bill passes as presented by the senate we'll be going into the negative on our revenues,” Said Belina Selfors.

She’s the superintendent in Stewartville, she says she's attending to bring attention to issues facing her district.

“The current funding bill provide about 20 cents a day for students here in Stewartville and that won't cover our increases in utilities or supplies or transportation,” she adds.

Selfors says the district is working to provide the best education for its students.
The Education Omnibus Bill would help to fund early education and also a grant program aimed at teaching educators about preventing student suicide.
Superintendent Selfors says she's glad to be able to talk about what proposals will work for her community.

“It really provides us with an avenue to have a direct conversation about the impact of the proposed legislation.”

The bill is also aimed at providing more resources for schools including safety and security.

The proposed bill would spend an additional $75 million on school safety.
Senator Carla Nelson calls the bill different from any previous proposal.
From adding bullet proof glass to increasing security. Senator Nelson says each school should be able to determine its needs.
“It gives schools the flexibility with the safe schools aid to determine what their needs are and it's a direct aid,” said Senator Nelson.

The bill remains under consideration in the legislature.
The legislative session ends May 20th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lawn Mower repair shops are getting busier

Image

Governor Walz's "Community Prosperity" Tour

Image

A Rochester student makes a video about distracted driving

Image

Tracking Wednesday's Severe Threat

Image

Survey gathers your feedback on Silver Lake Dam

Image

State Sen. Carla Nelson hosts round table talk on education

Image

Gas station chain looks to buy county land

Image

Grand opening ceremony held for new Hilton Hotel

Image

Legislators tour Habitat home as they talk affordable housing

Image

Truckers Against Trafficking

Community Events