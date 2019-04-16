State Sen. Carla Nelson hosts round table talk on education

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Minnesota state Senator Carla Nelson is working on a bill which looks to increase the quality of education in schools across the state.

Today she held a round table in Rochester, where she discussed issues facing education with local leaders and educators.

“We have great education and unfortunately we have the largest achievement gaps in the nation,” Said the Senator “We are focused on students, funding what works. Education is the largest part of our state budget it's about 41 percent of the state budget.”

In a packed room, State Senator Carla Nelson held a roundtable discussion with local educators and looking to hear the problems they're facing.

“If this bill passes as presented by the senate we'll be going into the negative on our revenues,” Said Belina Selfors.

She’s the superintendent in Stewartville, she says she's attending to bring attention to issues facing her district.

“The current funding bill provide about 20 cents a day for students here in Stewartville and that won't cover our increases in utilities or supplies or transportation,” she adds.

Selfors says the district is working to provide the best education for its students.

The Education Omnibus Bill would help to fund early education and also a grant program aimed at teaching educators about preventing student suicide.

Superintendent Selfors says she's glad to be able to talk about what proposals will work for her community.

“It really provides us with an avenue to have a direct conversation about the impact of the proposed legislation.”

The bill is also aimed at providing more resources for schools including safety and security.

The proposed bill would spend an additional $75 million on school safety.

Senator Carla Nelson calls the bill different from any previous proposal.

From adding bullet proof glass to increasing security. Senator Nelson says each school should be able to determine its needs.

“It gives schools the flexibility with the safe schools aid to determine what their needs are and it's a direct aid,” said Senator Nelson.

The bill remains under consideration in the legislature.

The legislative session ends May 20th.