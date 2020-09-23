State Rep. Candidate Kenneth Bush Threatens Rochester Business Owner Online

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local candidate is facing scrutiny after directing a threatening comment toward a Rochester business owner on Facebook.

Kenneth Bush, the Republican vying to represent district 25-B in the Minnesota House, appeared to threaten Abe Sauer of Old Abe Coffee Shop.

The threat came after Sauer posted a status critical of Bush's performance during a recent political forum.

Bush commented on the status saying, "Second amendment buddy. Stay away from me Abe Sauer."

Sauer says while the comments might be shocking at first glance, he's not surprised.

"If Carla Nelson said something like that, or if Randy Brock said that, it would be insane," Sauer told KIMT News 3. "But, you know, Mr. Bush has a habit of saying things like this."

Sauer also says this isn't the first time Bush has directly responded to something he posted on Facebook.

KIMT News 3 has reached out to Kenneth Bush for comment, however the candidate has yet to provide a response.