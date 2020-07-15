State Patrol takes to the air to catch speeders and reckless drivers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Minnesota State Patrol!

While patrol squad cars are confined to the highway the department’s flight section is able to catch drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly on major highways like 52 or I-90 from the air.

Sgt. Troy Christianson says pilots will choose three zones along the highway, average how long it should take to travel along those zones safely, and then a computer will monitor as drivers travel along the roadway.

If they’re going too fast ground troopers, placed ahead of the zones, cite the drivers.

The department usually conduct the effort during the summer since that’s often when they see an incre3ase in speeding.

He explained, “Last month we had over 36 violations just in southeast Minnesota that were traveling over 100 miles an hour so we are getting a lot of high rates of speed. That's one of the ways we can use the air wing is to help enforce people that are traveling at a high rate of speed.”

Helicopters are also equipped with thermal imagers and can be used during a chase if a suspect ditches their car and takes-off on foot.

The department says the effort began in mid-June and will continue through August.