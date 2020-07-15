Clear

State Patrol takes to the air to catch speeders and reckless drivers

While patrol squad cars are confined to the highway the department’s flight section is able to catch drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly on major highways from the air.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 4:16 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 4:32 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Minnesota State Patrol!

While patrol squad cars are confined to the highway the department’s flight section is able to catch drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly on major highways like 52 or I-90 from the air.

Sgt. Troy Christianson says pilots will choose three zones along the highway, average how long it should take to travel along those zones safely, and then a computer will monitor as drivers travel along the roadway.

If they’re going too fast ground troopers, placed ahead of the zones, cite the drivers.

The department usually conduct the effort during the summer since that’s often when they see an incre3ase in speeding.

He explained, “Last month we had over 36 violations just in southeast Minnesota that were traveling over 100 miles an hour so we are getting a lot of high rates of speed. That's one of the ways we can use the air wing is to help enforce people that are traveling at a high rate of speed.”

Helicopters are also equipped with thermal imagers and can be used during a chase if a suspect ditches their car and takes-off on foot.

The department says the effort began in mid-June and will continue through August.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43170

Reported Deaths: 1548
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13790791
Ramsey5357237
Dakota278196
Stearns254919
Anoka2477114
Nobles16976
Washington132441
Olmsted131920
Mower9902
Scott9234
Rice8958
Clay62738
Blue Earth6002
Kandiyohi5951
Wright5555
Carver5092
Todd4042
Sherburne3715
Lyon3592
Freeborn3160
Watonwan2720
Steele2661
Benton2433
St. Louis24116
Nicollet21212
Martin1765
Winona15315
Cottonwood1420
Goodhue1428
Le Sueur1421
Otter Tail1211
Crow Wing11612
Pine1140
Chisago1121
McLeod1020
Dodge1000
Carlton960
Unassigned9238
Pipestone904
Polk893
Murray850
Isanti840
Chippewa821
Waseca800
Itasca7612
Douglas750
Morrison701
Becker690
Meeker661
Faribault640
Beltrami580
Jackson580
Sibley582
Pennington540
Brown512
Wabasha440
Mille Lacs402
Fillmore380
Renville373
Rock350
Swift351
Houston320
Lincoln320
Yellow Medicine320
Grant310
Roseau300
Redwood250
Koochiching241
Wilkin233
Cass212
Norman210
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Aitkin170
Marshall160
Clearwater140
Pope140
Mahnomen131
Hubbard110
Stevens110
Lake90
Traverse80
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35769

Reported Deaths: 756
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7663185
Woodbury336044
Black Hawk254459
Buena Vista173711
Johnson14938
Dallas142831
Linn141684
Scott112210
Marshall110519
Dubuque101623
Story8808
Pottawattamie84213
Wapello71531
Muscatine69745
Crawford6803
Sioux5150
Tama49029
Webster4395
Wright4021
Louisa36713
Jasper35917
Plymouth3545
Cerro Gordo3451
Warren3371
Dickinson3093
Washington2549
Hamilton2071
Boone1741
Clay1511
Clarke1453
Clinton1441
Allamakee1384
Shelby1210
Mahaska12017
Carroll1171
Franklin1170
Bremer1167
Poweshiek1118
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1032
Emmet990
Cedar961
Henry933
Hardin920
Cherokee851
Marion850
Floyd842
Guthrie824
Taylor810
Benton781
Monona780
Jones741
Jackson720
Butler702
Osceola700
Sac690
Buchanan661
Calhoun662
Hancock631
Harrison630
Iowa631
Jefferson630
Lyon630
Fayette610
Humboldt611
Delaware571
Madison572
Lee542
Monroe547
Palo Alto530
Mills520
Winneshiek521
Clayton513
Grundy480
Mitchell480
Winnebago460
Davis431
Kossuth430
Union420
Howard370
Lucas354
Chickasaw320
Greene310
Unassigned310
Appanoose293
Cass290
Worth280
Ida240
Keokuk231
Page220
Van Buren211
Adair170
Audubon171
Ringgold161
Montgomery152
Decatur130
Fremont110
Wayne110
Adams80
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Clouds continue to clear as a warming trend heads our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Surviving Covid-19 - a local woman's story

Image

Museum Helps With Mask

Image

State Patrol Working to Catch Speeders

Image

Dave's Noon Weather 7/15

Image

Rochester's 'Cops and Kids' Program enters third year

Image

Rochester Summer Sale kicks off today

Image

Dave's 6:30 Weather 7/15

Image

Sean's 10PM Weather 7/14

Image

MSHSL plans to pursue August start date

Image

Freeborn 4H goes virtual to continue keeping kids engaged

Community Events