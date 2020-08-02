State Patrol says alcohol a factor in Fillmore County crash

CHATFIELD, Minn. – An overnight rollover in Fillmore County sends one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Madison Leigh Wood, 19 of Albert Lea, was driving north on Highway 52 around 12:04 am Sunday when she went off the road near County Road 40 and crashed. Wood was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in this accident.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield police and EMS assisted at the scene.