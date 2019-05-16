A near-catastrophic situation involving a child attempting to get on the bus has authorities again preaching for people to obey traffic laws.
“Watch as a Zumbrota-Mazeppa Elementary School fourth-grader gets on her school bus in January. And watch as the driver fails to yield for the school bus with its stop-arm extended and flashing lights activated,” the Minnesota State Patrol said in a Facebook post.
The video has been watched more than 100,000 times.
You can see the video here.
Related Content
- State Patrol releases video of girl nearly being hit while getting on SE Minnesota school bus (with video)
- A record 15 Minnesota State Patrol cars were hit in February
- Minnesota State Patrol on the day before Thanksgiving
- Minnesota State Patrol recruiting troopers, no law enforcement experience needed
- State Patrol: 1 killed in southern Minnesota rollover crash
- State Patrol: 1 woman injured in southern Minnesota 2-vehicle crash
- Car hits school bus in Olmsted County
- Iowa State Patrol releases 'Click it or Ticket' numbers
- Minnesota section wrestling brackets released
- Minnesota prep girls basketball rankings
Scroll for more content...