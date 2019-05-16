State Patrol releases video of girl nearly being hit while getting on SE Minnesota school bus (with video)

A near-catastrophic situation involving a child attempting to get on the bus has authorities again preaching for people to obey traffic laws.

“Watch as a Zumbrota-Mazeppa Elementary School fourth-grader gets on her school bus in January. And watch as the driver fails to yield for the school bus with its stop-arm extended and flashing lights activated,” the Minnesota State Patrol said in a Facebook post.

The video has been watched more than 100,000 times.

You can see the video here.