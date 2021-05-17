4 hospitalized after Monday morning crash in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Four people were hospitalized Monday morning after a crash in Olmsted County.

The state patrol said it happened at 7:04 a.m. on Highway 42, two miles north of County Rd. 9 in Viola Township.

A Ford Econoline was traveling northbound when it left the road and entered the ditch.

Maximino Lopez Ventura, 26, Josue Samuel Cuz Paau, 18, Exon Coy Coc, 19 and Ronascio Catoun, 19, were all taken to Mayo Clinic for non-life-threatening injuries.

All the occupants are from Little Rock, Arkansas.