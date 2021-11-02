State Patrol data shows drivers violating bus safety laws

The Minnesota State Patrol wants Minnesotans to stop for school buses.

Recent data shows 10 to 12 Minnesota drivers break the law by failing to stop for school buses daily.

The State Patrol compiled the data over the first two months of the 2021-2022 school year and said the cases reflect only what has been reported to law enforcement.

Rochester's First Student Location Manager Jon Goetz said drivers need to adhere to flashing lights and stop signs, regardless if a child is not crossing.

"Just remember, it does not mean that someone is absolutely crossing the street when we are using it. We have to use the gateway light system. the ambers and then the reds when students are getting on and off the bus. Kids may not be crossing the street yet but we have to use it and people have to stop. It is the law," Goetz said.

By law, drivers need to stop at least 20 feet behind buses that have flashing lights and an extended stop sign arm active.