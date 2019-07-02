Clear

State Patrol: Woman clipped by semi while trying to retrieve sandal on I-35 in Freeborn Co.

A 34-year-old woman was clipped by a semi while trying to retrieve a sandal from Interstate-35 on Monday.

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old woman was clipped by a semi while trying to retrieve a sandal from Interstate-35 on Monday.

A Kenworth semi was traveling northbound on I-35 Monday afternoon when a female ran onto the roadway to retrieve a sandal that had flown from her vehicle, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The female, 34-year-old Rachel Miles, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, had her right foot struck by the front right passenger side tire of the semi.

She was taken to Mayo Clinic-Albert Lea for non-life threatening injuries.

