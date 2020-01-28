Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State Patrol: Vehicle plummets off I-35 near Owatonna onto railroad tracks

Photo courtesy Minnesota State Patrol

A vehicle plummeted off Interstate-35 and landed on the railroad tracks below during a crash Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 1:41 PM

OWATONNA, Minn. - A vehicle plummeted off Interstate-35 and landed on the railroad tracks below during a crash Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened just before 9 a.m.

“Nobody was seriously injured. The driver was using cruise control, and even though it’s relatively warm outside and the roads appear clear, using it in the winter is not recommended,” state patrol said.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 10°
Slick roads this AM, another cloudy day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watch: Drone video of downtown Blooming Prairie fire

Image

Fire tears through downtown Blooming Prairie building

Image

Fire engulfs Blooming Prairie business

Image

Fire at The Bakery in Blooming Prairie

Image

Contaminated Drinking Water

Image

Soldiers Field Park Track update

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant

Image

Nywesh hits game-winning basket as Austin stuns Mayo

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/27

Community Events