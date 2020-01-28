State Patrol: Vehicle plummets off I-35 near Owatonna onto railroad tracks

OWATONNA, Minn. - A vehicle plummeted off Interstate-35 and landed on the railroad tracks below during a crash Tuesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened just before 9 a.m.
“Nobody was seriously injured. The driver was using cruise control, and even though it’s relatively warm outside and the roads appear clear, using it in the winter is not recommended,” state patrol said.
