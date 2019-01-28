State Patrol: Vehicle reached speeds of around 130 mph in Cerro Gordo Co. pursuit

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A man is facing a host of charges after allegedly eluding law enforcement Sunday at speeds of around 130 miles per hour on the Avenue of the Saints.

Travis Coleman, 38, of Davenport, is facing charges for reckless driving, driving while under suspension, felony eluding, OWI first offense, possession of marijuana and improper overtaking on the right after a brief pursuit Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said a trooper attempted to stop Coleman but he refused and fled at a high rate of speed at around 4 p.m. Sunday. Coleman attempted to exit on Mallard Ave. (Eisenhower exit.), went through the top of the overpass and lost control and hit the gate that is used to close the interstate, according to state patrol.

A trooper who was behind the vehicle then caught up and used an intentional vehicle contact maneuver to end the pursuit.

The pursuit began east of California Ave.