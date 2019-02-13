Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Southern MN trooper suffers minor injuries when squad car hit while assisting motorist

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries when his squad car that had its emergency lights activated was hit Tuesday.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 11:35 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 1:25 PM

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A Minnesota State Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries when his squad car that had its emergency lights activated was hit Tuesday.
State Patrol said Kurt Knutsen, of Rochester, suffered non-life threatening injuries while inside his Ford Explorer as he was assisting another vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 14 in Dodge County at around 8:32 p.m.
A Buick, driven by 30-year-old Isaac Olson, of Dodge Center, was traveling westbound when it lost control and struck the trooper’s vehicle, according to the MSP incident report. Olson was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Knutsen was not hospitalized.
The accident happened at Highway 14 and mile marker 199 in Dodge County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events