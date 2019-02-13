Southern MN trooper suffers minor injuries when squad car hit while assisting motorist

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A Minnesota State Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries when his squad car that had its emergency lights activated was hit Tuesday.

State Patrol said Kurt Knutsen, of Rochester, suffered non-life threatening injuries while inside his Ford Explorer as he was assisting another vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 14 in Dodge County at around 8:32 p.m.

A Buick, driven by 30-year-old Isaac Olson, of Dodge Center, was traveling westbound when it lost control and struck the trooper’s vehicle, according to the MSP incident report. Olson was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Knutsen was not hospitalized.

The accident happened at Highway 14 and mile marker 199 in Dodge County.