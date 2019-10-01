State Patrol: Rudd driver involved in Freeborn County crash

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - One person was injured during a crash that resulted in a vehicle going down an embankment and striking a tree.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Alcorn, 39, of Rudd, was driving a 2015 BMW southbound on I-35 at mile marker 12 when it struck a guardrail before crashing.

A passenger in the vehicle, 36-year-old Dana Noss, of Minneapolis, was taken to Mayo Clinic-Albert Lea for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcorn was not injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved. The crash happened Monday night at 7:43 p.m.