State Patrol: North Iowa driver hits pedestrian in southern Minnesota

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Authorities say a North Iowa driver hit a pedestrian on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota.

It happened around 6:22 am Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Timothy Michael Hanrahan, 56 of Clear Lake, was driving north on I-35 when he hit bobby Jo Rhodes, 29 of Rochester, who was in the traffic lane near the Clarks Grove interchange.

The State Patrol says Rhodes suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. Hanrahan was not hurt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.