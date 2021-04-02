State Patrol: Motorcyclist stopped going 135 mph in SE Minnesota

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - The Minnesota State Patrol is again telling drivers to slow down after a trooper clocked a motorcyclist going 135 miles per hour.

The State Patrol said due to the high speeds, the trooper couldn't safely catch up to the rider but the driver was eventually stopped in southeastern Minnesota.

"Thanks to a dispatcher who followed the motorcyclist on traffic cameras and relayed the location to Cannon Falls Police, the motorcyclists was eventually stopped on Highway 52," the state patrol said.