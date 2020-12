MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A 45-year-old Staceyville man was flown by Mercy Airmed to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said Eric Hackenmiller was injured when a Ford F-150 he was driving collided with a semi driven by Alexander Hobart, 26, of Blue Dale, Texas.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Kirkwood Ave. and 465th St.