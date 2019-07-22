Clear

State Patrol: Minnesota man injured in motorcycle crash in Mower Co. construction area

A motorcyclist was injured Sunday night during a crash in a construction zone.

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday night during a crash in a construction zone.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 59-year-old Brock Beske, of Lewisville, was westbound on I-90 at 10:05 p.m. when the motorcycle collided with construction cones and went into the median near mile marker 192.

Beske was taken to St. Marys Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash.

