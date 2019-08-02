Clear
State Patrol: Friday's fatal crash on I-90 was Minnesota's deadliest since 2010

Friday’s crash that claimed six lives on Interstate-90 in southeastern Minnesota was the deadliest crash in the state in nearly a decade.

Aug 2, 2019
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 3:00 PM

Friday's crash that claimed six lives on Interstate-90 in southeastern Minnesota was the deadliest crash in the state in nearly a decade.

Authorities said Friday afternoon that the wrong-way crash that claimed the lives of three from Minnesota and three from Wisconsin was the first six-person fatality crash in the state since 2010.

The crash happened around 1:30 Friday morning in the westbound lane of I-90 between the Marion Rest Area and Highway 42/Co. Rd. 7 interchange.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the following people were killed in the crash:
Christopher Peterson, 26, Rochester, Minn.
Ester Peters, 47, Rochester, Minn.
Shayla Peterson, 23, Paynesville, Minn.
Sheila Eagle, 54, Waukesha, Wis.
Tamara Eagle, 29, Waukesha, Wis.
Nyobee Eagle Richardson, 11, Waukesha, Wis.

