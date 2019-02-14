Clear
Minnesota State Patrol Car hit on Highway 14

9 Minnesota State Patrol squad cars have been struck since February 1st.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Around 8:30 PM on Tuesday night, a state trooper's squad car was struck on Highway 14 near Kasson. The state trooper was on the left shoulder and partially in the left lane with his emergency lights on, helping a vehicle get out of the center median ditch. That's when a Buick, headed the same direction, lost control and rear-ended the squad car.

Both the driver of the Buick and the state trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.

Since February 1st, 9 Minnesota State Patrol squad cars have been struck.

Sergeant Troy Christianson wants to remind drivers to be careful driving in winter conditions and to obey the move over law. "If we're in the left lane taking care of business in the center median or something, you need to move to the right lane. That's the law and it gives us opportunity to work safely," he explains. The law applies not only for law enforcement vehicles, but also MNDOT, ambulances, fire trucks, tow trucks, or anything else that could be considered an emergency response vehicle.

