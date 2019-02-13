Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State Patrol: Boy, 15, forces deputy to dodge moving vehicle at tail end of north Iowa pursuit

A 15-year-old boy is accused of driving a pickup truck at a member of law enforcement who was out of the vehicle at the tail end of a pursuit Sunday in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 2:51 PM

CERRO GORDO AND WORTH COUNTY - A 15-year-old boy is accused of driving a pickup truck at a member of law enforcement who was out of the vehicle at the tail end of a pursuit Sunday in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties.
The boy is facing charges of first-degree theft, eluding, reckless driving and no driver’s license.
Authorities say it began Sunday afternoon when they received a report of a vehicle unable to maintain its lane near mile marker 182.
The Iowa State Patrol said after it activated emergency lights near mile marker 188, the vehicle, a 2008 Chevy Silverado, nearly drove a semi off the road. After nearly driving many other vehicles off the road, authorities said at mile marker 211 in Worth County, the driver lost control and the vehicle entered the median.
Intentional vehicle contact was made by law enforcement and the driver was pulled from the truck.
After being examined for a small cut on his forehead, juvenile services was contacted and arrangements were made to transport the boy to Central Iowa Juvenile Detention in Eldora.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events