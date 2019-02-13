State Patrol: Boy, 15, forces deputy to dodge moving vehicle at tail end of north Iowa pursuit

CERRO GORDO AND WORTH COUNTY - A 15-year-old boy is accused of driving a pickup truck at a member of law enforcement who was out of the vehicle at the tail end of a pursuit Sunday in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties.
The boy is facing charges of first-degree theft, eluding, reckless driving and no driver’s license.
Authorities say it began Sunday afternoon when they received a report of a vehicle unable to maintain its lane near mile marker 182.
The Iowa State Patrol said after it activated emergency lights near mile marker 188, the vehicle, a 2008 Chevy Silverado, nearly drove a semi off the road. After nearly driving many other vehicles off the road, authorities said at mile marker 211 in Worth County, the driver lost control and the vehicle entered the median.
Intentional vehicle contact was made by law enforcement and the driver was pulled from the truck.
After being examined for a small cut on his forehead, juvenile services was contacted and arrangements were made to transport the boy to Central Iowa Juvenile Detention in Eldora.
