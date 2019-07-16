State Patrol: Austin bicyclist injured when hit by vehicle early Tuesday

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being struck while on a bike early Tuesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol said 56-year-old Randall Nelson was taken to Mayo Health Systems-Austin after he was struck by a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by 32-year-old Nathan Curtiss, of Albert Lea.
The accident happened at 2nd St. NE and 4th Ave. in Austin.
Alcohol was not involved in the crash, the state patrol said.
