DEXTER, Minn. – A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County sends one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 2:13 am Saturday near mile marker 194. The Patrol says Ryan Daniel Olson, 31 of Austin, was eastbound when he ran off the highway to the left and rolled his vehicle.

Olson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in this crash.