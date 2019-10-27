State Patrol: 9-year-old killed, 4 others hospitalized in Floyd Co. accident

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities have released the names of those involved in a fatal Floyd County crash.

The Iowa State Patrol said 9-year-old Royce Fisher was killed Saturday in the two-vehicle crash.

Authorities said a vehicle driven by Jesse Blade, 29, failed to stop at the intersection of Rudd Park Rd. and Glass Ave. on Saturday morning.

Blade’s vehicle, a 2015 Ford Taurus, hit a 2003 Ford Windstar driven by Ronald Fisher.

Three people inside Fisher’s vehicle were injured and the 9-year-old was killed.

Ronald Fisher, Sarah Fisher and Aidyn Kline were all injured. Blade was injured as well.