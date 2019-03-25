STEELE COUNTY, Minn. - A vehicle in a river just off the southbound lane of Interstate-35 in Steele County forced multiple agencies to respond Monday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle has been located.
“Multiple agencies are assisting with a search of the river to locate the driver and any passengers,” the State Patrols said on social media.
A KIMT employee on the scene said there was a lot of law enforcement activity, ranging from boats to helicopters to fire trucks.
Traffic has been slowed on I-35 southbound.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Related Content
- State Patrol: Agencies looking to 'locate the driver and any passengers' after vehicle goes in river in southern MN
- Update: Wanted southern MN man located unresponsive
- 2 southern MN kayakers rescued from Mississippi River
- Complaint: Trooper was partially in vehicle when driver accelerated before southern MN pursuit
- State Patrol: 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after southern MN crash
- State Patrol advising drivers to slow down
- Man charged with DWI after southern MN crash where passenger was injured
- Update: School bus driver laid on horn before driver hit 5-year-old girl in southern MN
- Iowa State Patrol wants drivers to 'slow down' after another of its vehicles involved in wreck
- Road conditions causing accidents in southern MN
Scroll for more content...