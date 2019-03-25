State Patrol: Agencies looking to 'locate the driver and any passengers' after vehicle goes in river in southern MN

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. - A vehicle in a river just off the southbound lane of Interstate-35 in Steele County forced multiple agencies to respond Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle has been located.

“Multiple agencies are assisting with a search of the river to locate the driver and any passengers,” the State Patrols said on social media.

A KIMT employee on the scene said there was a lot of law enforcement activity, ranging from boats to helicopters to fire trucks.

Traffic has been slowed on I-35 southbound.

We will have more information as it becomes available.