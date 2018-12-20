State Patrol: 4 injured in collision at Mower Co. intersection

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2017 Chrysler 200 was westbound on County Rd. 2 and the 2012 Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Highway 218 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Donald Mackay, 40, of Austin, and Keegan Mackay, 10, of Austin, were in the Jeep and both were transported to Austin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Cristiana Lopez, 22, of Austin, and Negrete Padilla-Gerardo, of Adams, were in the Chrysler and both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Lopez was taken to Austin Medical Center, while Padilla-Gerardo was taken to St. Mary’s.