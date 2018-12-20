Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State Patrol: 4 injured in collision at Mower Co. intersection

Four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 8:04 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 8:05 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2017 Chrysler 200 was westbound on County Rd. 2 and the 2012 Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Highway 218 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.
Donald Mackay, 40, of Austin, and Keegan Mackay, 10, of Austin, were in the Jeep and both were transported to Austin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Cristiana Lopez, 22, of Austin, and Negrete Padilla-Gerardo, of Adams, were in the Chrysler and both suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Lopez was taken to Austin Medical Center, while Padilla-Gerardo was taken to St. Mary’s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
There will be a rain snow mix returning for the morning with clouds for the afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Cup of Joe with the Chief

Image

Santa Brede come to town

Image

Investigation at LeRoy-Ostrander Schools

Image

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Image

RTTC Tournament

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Community Events