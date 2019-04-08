Clear
State Patrol: 2 injured in north Iowa crash when motorcycle rear-ended

Two north Iowans were injured Sunday night in a crash in Humboldt County involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

HUMBOLDT, Iowa - Two north Iowans were injured Sunday night in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
The Iowa State Patrol said 66-year-old Rickie Vinsand, of Humboldt, was waiting to make a left turn on Highway 169 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was hit from behind by a Ford Explorer, driven by 48-year-old David Haase, of Burt.
Vinsand was taken to Iowa Methodist Hospital. Haase was also injured in the crash, and the Iowa State Patrol said his life was saved by wearing a seatbelt.
The accident happened at 8:04 p.m.

Beautiful today, then lots of rain and snow for midweek.
