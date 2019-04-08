HUMBOLDT, Iowa - Two north Iowans were injured Sunday night in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
The Iowa State Patrol said 66-year-old Rickie Vinsand, of Humboldt, was waiting to make a left turn on Highway 169 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was hit from behind by a Ford Explorer, driven by 48-year-old David Haase, of Burt.
Vinsand was taken to Iowa Methodist Hospital. Haase was also injured in the crash, and the Iowa State Patrol said his life was saved by wearing a seatbelt.
The accident happened at 8:04 p.m.
Related Content
- State Patrol: 2 injured in north Iowa crash when motorcycle rear-ended
- North Iowa man airlifted after motorcycle accident
- Patrol: 2 fatally injured in northern Iowa collision
- Iowa State Patrol goes the extra mile to help north Iowa family in need of medication
- State Patrol: Boy, 15, forces deputy to dodge moving vehicle at tail end of north Iowa pursuit
- Omaha man killed in motorcycle crash in western Iowa
- 1 injured in northeast Iowa rollover crash
- Motorcycle crash in Freeborn County
- Motorcycle crash in Fillmore County
- Rushford man injured in motorcycle accident
Scroll for more content...