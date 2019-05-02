State Patrol: 1 woman injured in southern Minnesota 2-vehicle crash

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - An Olmsted County woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night that involved two teens.

Rebecca Charles, 35, of Rochester, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after an accident at 6:25 p.m. in Dodge County.

The crash happened at Highway 14 and County Rd. 15.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Charles’ vehicle was hit by a 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue driven by a 16-year-old female from Kasson.

There was also a 15-year-old passenger in that vehicle. Neither teen was hurt in the crash.