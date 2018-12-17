State Patrol: 1 person dead after Hancock County accident

GARNER, Iowa - One person died Monday after an accident in Hancock County.

The Iowa State Patrol said one person was killed in an accident that involved a semi and two passenger cars.

One person was also taken from the scene by ambulance.

Highway 18 is closed between Garner and the west junction of Highway 69. A detour is in place, and will likely be in place until around 5 p.m. You can check Iowa 511 for details on the road closure.

The accident happened just west of the intersection near the Garner Inn and Suites.

More information will be released at a later time.